Wednesday PM Forecast: Two kinds of outfits required over the next week

Spring-like warmth is sticking around a bit longer. A few showers may pop up as a cold front approaches, but once it moves through, it will usher in another noticeable blast of colder air.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As has been the case lately, low clouds will reestablish themselves overnight. And with a veil of high clouds sliding overhead as well, skies will be mostly cloudy for the entire nighttime stretch. Overnight lows will settle in the mid-60s but climb in the hours leading up to daybreak. Most will wake up to cloud cover with temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s.

Morning clouds will eventually lead to some partial clearing for the afternoon. A breezy south wind at 10-15 mph will boost temperatures even higher, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. A steady wind will continue funneling moisture into the region — just enough, perhaps, to spark a spotty shower.

Up Next: Warmth, along with the chance for a few showers, will be the name of the game moving forward. As a cold front approaches the region, rain chances tick up slightly, with isolated showers possible on Friday. As the front slides into the region on Saturday, it could kick up additional showers and even an embedded rumble of thunder. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue warming ahead of the cold front. Look for a high in the 80s on Friday and Saturday with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Get ready to dig out the jackets (even coats) again once the cold front passes. Highs will return to the 60s for the second of the weekend and early next week. Lows will plunge into the 30s as early as Monday morning, possibly flirting with freeze territory by Tuesday. Areas north of I-12 stand the highest chance to see freezing temperatures early Tuesday. Those who have planted for spring or put plants back outside will need to monitor this forecast closely.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.