Saturday AM Forecast: Breezy Saturday; showers Sunday

A quiet start to the weekend, but rain chances will build heading into Sunday. Today will stay partly sunny and breezy with only a few isolated showers, but more widespread storms are expected tomorrow. Some spots could see heavy downpours as moisture feeds into the region.

Today and Tonight

A mix of clouds and sun today with breezy east winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The stronger winds are tied to a tight pressure gradient between high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic and a weak low in the Gulf, keeping air funneled steadily across our region. Most areas will stay partly cloudy, but a few showers are possible south of the interstates. Tonight stays warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A spotty shower or two will dot the southeastern areas.

Up Next

Rain chances rise on Sunday as deeper Gulf moisture works its way inland, replacing the drier air that’s been overhead the past few days. With that added humidity and daytime heating, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop, especially southeast of the Capital City. Clouds and rain will also help keep highs closer to normal in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics

The tropics remain active but relatively quiet close to home. A weak low has formed over the north-central Gulf, and will drift northwest toward Texas. Any development is unlikely. Another area of low pressure over the northwestern Bahamas will drift toward southern Florida today, bringing periods of heavy rain but no tropical development is expected. Farther east, a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic could gradually organize next week and may become a depression as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

– Dave

