Saturday AM Forecast: A cool but dry Saturday, next rainmaker Sunday

Saturday will be a rather cool day, with highs topping out in the lower 50s. Our next rainmaker looks to arrive on Sunday, with most expected to pick up some rain in the late evening hours.

Today & Tonight: Clouds were evident across the area this morning, but clearing was noted northwest of the Capital Area. This will arrive in the afternoon and evening, with mostly sunny skies expected. The early clouds will hold our temperatures at first, before they steadily rise after the clouds clear. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. The overnight hours will start off mostly clear, allowing our temperatures to rapidly drop. We will likely hit our low temperatures in the mid-30s just after midnight. Temperatures will rise through daybreak with increasing cloud cover.

Up Next: Another low pressure system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. This setup is very similar to what we saw at the end of last week. This low pressure will ride the coast, leading to a cool rain late Sunday into early on Monday. Most will pick up measurable rainfall, with amounts approaching 1". Isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out.

There is no sign of significant temperatures changes beyond the weekend. Next week, highs will generally be in the upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.