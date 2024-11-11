GabrielleDavis- Multimedia Journalist

Born in New Orleans and raised in Denham Springs, Gabby Davis is a passionate reporter and multimedia journalist for WBRZ. She holds a B.A. in TV and Multimedia Journalism from Southeastern Louisiana University. Gabby interned at WBRZ during her final semester of college (January 2024-May 2024) and transitioned to a full-time position in late May 2024.

From a young age, Gabby had a love for all media and knew she had the enthusiasm and personality suited for a television career. Her internship experience at WBRZ, where she shadowed seasoned reporters, solidified her desire to pursue this path.

Outside of work, Gabby enjoys traveling, working out, and creating content. She continues to reside in Denham Springs, where she remains deeply connected to her community.

Contact Information: Email: gdavis@wbrz.com