Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available, waterways closed to recreational boat traffic in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Parish officials in Livingston say all waterways will be closed to recreational traffic starting Thursday at 3 p.m. until further as water levels are on the rise due to heavy rainfall.
Sandbags will be available to parish residents at the following locations:
Fire District 1 - Station #2
32401 Hwy 43
Albany
Fire District 2 - Station #1
32280 Terry St.
Springfield
Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian)
31447 Hwy 22
Springfield
Fire District 2 - Station #3 (Lizard Creek)
Hwy 1037
Springfield
Fire District 2 – Station #5 (Hutchinson)
25389 Hutchinson Rd.
Springfield
Fire District 3 - Station #1
930 Government St.
Denham Springs
Fire District 4 – Station #1
29758 South Palmetto Dr.
Walker
Fire District 4 – Station #3
34893 Hwy 1019
Watson
Fire District 4 – Station #9
9100 Hillion Hood Rd.
Denham Springs
Fire District 5 – Station #1
8098 Florida Blvd.
Denham Springs
Fire District 6 - Station #1
20550 Circle Dr.
Livingston
Fire District 7 –Station #1
19784 Hwy 42
Livingston
Fire District 7- Station #2
19354 Perrilloux Rd
Livingston
Fire District 8 – Station #1
15160 Hwy 16
French Settlement
Fire District 9 - Station #1
24564 Hwy 22
Maurepas
Fire District 9 - Station #2
20368 Hwy 22
Maurepas
Fire District 10 – Station #1
30928 Hwy 441
Holden
Fire District 11 – Station #1
33815 Hwy 43
Independence
Fire District 11- Station #2
31470 Horseshoe Rd North
Independence
Can back with this story for updates on further road closures in Livingston Parish as they are released.
