Sandbags available, waterways closed to recreational boat traffic in Livingston Parish

5 years 8 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 10 2016 Mar 10, 2016 March 10, 2016 2:59 PM March 10, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Parish officials in Livingston say all waterways will be closed to recreational traffic starting Thursday at 3 p.m. until further as water levels are on the rise due to heavy rainfall.

Sandbags will be available to parish residents at the following locations:

Fire District 1 - Station #2
32401 Hwy 43
Albany

Fire District 2 - Station #1
32280 Terry St.
Springfield

Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian)
31447 Hwy 22
Springfield

Fire District 2 - Station #3 (Lizard Creek)
Hwy 1037
Springfield

Fire District 2 – Station #5 (Hutchinson)
25389 Hutchinson Rd.
Springfield

Fire District 3 - Station #1
930 Government St.
Denham Springs

Fire District 4 – Station #1
29758 South Palmetto Dr.
Walker

Fire District 4 – Station #3
34893 Hwy 1019
Watson

Fire District 4 – Station #9
9100 Hillion Hood Rd.
Denham Springs

Fire District 5 – Station #1
8098 Florida Blvd.
Denham Springs

Fire District 6 - Station #1
20550 Circle Dr.
Livingston

Fire District 7 –Station #1
19784 Hwy 42
Livingston

Fire District 7- Station #2
19354 Perrilloux Rd
Livingston

Fire District 8 – Station #1
15160 Hwy 16
French Settlement

Fire District 9 - Station #1
24564 Hwy 22
Maurepas

Fire District 9 - Station #2
20368 Hwy 22
Maurepas

Fire District 10 – Station #1
30928 Hwy 441
Holden

Fire District 11 – Station #1
33815 Hwy 43
Independence

Fire District 11- Station #2
31470 Horseshoe Rd North
Independence

Can back with this story for updates on further road closures in Livingston Parish as they are released.

