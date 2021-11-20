Sandbags available, waterways closed to recreational boat traffic in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Parish officials in Livingston say all waterways will be closed to recreational traffic starting Thursday at 3 p.m. until further as water levels are on the rise due to heavy rainfall.

Sandbags will be available to parish residents at the following locations:

Fire District 1 - Station #2

32401 Hwy 43

Albany



Fire District 2 - Station #1

32280 Terry St.

Springfield

Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian)

31447 Hwy 22

Springfield

Fire District 2 - Station #3 (Lizard Creek)

Hwy 1037

Springfield

Fire District 2 – Station #5 (Hutchinson)

25389 Hutchinson Rd.

Springfield

Fire District 3 - Station #1

930 Government St.

Denham Springs

Fire District 4 – Station #1

29758 South Palmetto Dr.

Walker

Fire District 4 – Station #3

34893 Hwy 1019

Watson

Fire District 4 – Station #9

9100 Hillion Hood Rd.

Denham Springs

Fire District 5 – Station #1

8098 Florida Blvd.

Denham Springs

Fire District 6 - Station #1

20550 Circle Dr.

Livingston

Fire District 7 –Station #1

19784 Hwy 42

Livingston

Fire District 7- Station #2

19354 Perrilloux Rd

Livingston

Fire District 8 – Station #1

15160 Hwy 16

French Settlement

Fire District 9 - Station #1

24564 Hwy 22

Maurepas

Fire District 9 - Station #2

20368 Hwy 22

Maurepas



Fire District 10 – Station #1

30928 Hwy 441

Holden

Fire District 11 – Station #1

33815 Hwy 43

Independence

Fire District 11- Station #2

31470 Horseshoe Rd North

Independence

Can back with this story for updates on further road closures in Livingston Parish as they are released.