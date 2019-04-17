Sandbags available in EBR ahead of severe weather threat Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags will be available through Thursday evening in advance of what is expected to be severe weather.

The mayor-president's office announced Wednesday that sandbags would available at several locations around East Baton Rouge Parish from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

A full list of sandbag locations can be found below.

• BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

• BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

• BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

• BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

• BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Road

• BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

• BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

• BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road