69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sandbag locations in south Louisiana

1 hour 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 7:01 AM May 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Sandbag locations have been set up in response to heavy rainfall in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Each location is listed below.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BREC Airline HighwayFairgrounds- 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park- 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street- 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park-7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Trending News

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park-1702 Gardere Lane

Back Parking lot of BREC Lovett Road Park-13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium- 1702 Foss Street

ASCENSION PARISH

East Bank locations: 

Prairieville Fire Department

14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769 

Paula Park

16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769

5th Ward Fire Department

39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

Butch Gore Memorial Park

14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1

13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737

Stevens Park

4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park

35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734

Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50)

16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769

Prairieville Primary School

40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769

Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road) Ascension Parish Governmental Complex

615 E. Worthey Street, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737 End of Buxton Road

St. Amant:

La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431) 

St. Amant, LA On the West Bank

The old DPW building, 725 Church Street Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page where you can get the latest storm track information.

Click HERE to watch WBRZ News 2 newscasts live, the most of any TV station in the Baton Rouge area: Morning, midday, afternoon and evening. 

Download WBRZ news and weather apps for smartphones.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days