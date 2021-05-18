Sandbag locations in south Louisiana

Sandbag locations have been set up in response to heavy rainfall in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Each location is listed below.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BREC Airline HighwayFairgrounds- 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park- 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street- 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park-7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park-1702 Gardere Lane

Back Parking lot of BREC Lovett Road Park-13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium- 1702 Foss Street

ASCENSION PARISH

East Bank locations:

Prairieville Fire Department

14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

Paula Park

16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769

5th Ward Fire Department

39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

Butch Gore Memorial Park

14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1

13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737

Stevens Park

4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park

35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734

Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50)

16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769

Prairieville Primary School

40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769

Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road) Ascension Parish Governmental Complex

615 E. Worthey Street, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737 End of Buxton Road

St. Amant:

La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431)

St. Amant, LA On the West Bank

The old DPW building, 725 Church Street Donaldsonville, LA 70346

