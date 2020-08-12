84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints will play 2020 home-opener without fans in attendance

1 hour 54 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 August 12, 2020 5:24 PM August 12, 2020 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints announced Wednesday the first game of the regular season will be played at the Superdome with no fans present.

The team says the Sept. 13 meeting with Tom Brady's Buccaneers will have happen without fans due to the "state of Covid-19 infections throughout the region."

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days