Saints will play 2020 home-opener without fans in attendance

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints announced Wednesday the first game of the regular season will be played at the Superdome with no fans present.

The team says the Sept. 13 meeting with Tom Brady's Buccaneers will have happen without fans due to the "state of Covid-19 infections throughout the region."

Saints announce team’s home opener to be played without fans: https://t.co/3BEPsnE6q4 pic.twitter.com/i1irGmwZSD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 12, 2020

