Saints to sign former Bucs QB Jameis Winston to 1-year deal

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints is finalizing a 1-year deal with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston was the first overall pick in 2015 NFL Draft. He was the starter for most of his time in Tampa Bay. He was eventually released when Tom Brady signed with the team.

Coming off a rocky 2019 season, Winston is looking for new life in his career by teaming up with Sean Payton and Drew Brees. With many anticipating this upcoming season to be Drew Brees' last, Winston has the chance to compete for the starting role when the opportunity presents itself. He threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions last season.

Winston joins do-it-all quarterback Tayson Hill and newly drafted Tommy Stevens as the quarterbacks behind Drew Brees on the depth chart.