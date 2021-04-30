Saints take Ohio St. linebacker Pete Werner in the second round of NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints addressed a need with their second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft as they took Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner with the 60th overall selection.

Werner's draft bio from NFL.com can be seen below:

He garnered honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2019, starting all 14 games and posting 64 stops, 5.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Werner led the Buckeyes with 54 tackles (2.5 for loss with one sack, also forcing two fumbles) in 2020, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in eight starts for the national runners-up. Werner's father, Greg, was a tight end at DePauw University and then in the NFL for two years. -- by Chad Reuter