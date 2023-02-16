Saints star Alvin Kamara formally charged in 2022 beating at Las Vegas nightclub

LAS VEGAS - A grand jury has formally charged Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others in a vicious beating that happened at a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

The attack reportedly happened Feb. 5, 2022 while Kamara was in Vegas for the NFL's annual Pro Bowl. KLAS reported Kamara and the other suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The victim, Darnell Greene, told investigators he was beaten by the men after getting into a brief shoving match with Kamara while waiting outside an elevator.

This is a developing story.