Arrest documents detail nightclub beating that landed Saints star Alvin Kamara in jail

LAS VEGAS - A man who claims he was attacked by Saints running back Alvin Kamara and several others at a Las Vegas club alleges he was knocked to the ground and beaten until he blacked out.

Arrest records released Monday detailed the encounter Saturday involving Kamara at the club attached to the Cromwell Casino.

The victim, who was hospitalized, told police he first ran into the group outside an elevator at the club. When he tried to board the elevators with them, Kamara allegedly put his hand on the victim's chest to stop him from walking onto the elevator.

The man said he pushed Kamara's hand off his chest and was then shoved to the ground. The group of men then began striking and kicking him until he lost consciousness.

The police report said Kamara was the only one out of the group the victim was immediately able to identify.

Kamara, who was in Las Vegas over the weekend to play in the Pro Bowl, was booked after the game Sunday and jailed on a $5,000 bond.