Saints sign DE Chase Young to one-year deal; Young followed Burrow in 2020 draft

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Chase Young to a one-year deal worth $13 million, according to a report from ESPN.

Young, who played at Ohio State, was the second player taken in the 2020 NFL draft, behind LSU's Joe Burrow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the transaction in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon.

Young was drafted by Washington and played last year for the San Francisco 49ers.

In four seasons between Washington (2020-23) and the San Francisco 49ers (2023), Young appeared in 43 regular season games with 32 starts and totaled 100 tackles (67 solo), 16.5 sacks for a loss of 87 yards, 20 stops for loss, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.