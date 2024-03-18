57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints sign DE Chase Young to one-year deal; Young followed Burrow in 2020 draft

4 hours 10 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2024 Mar 18, 2024 March 18, 2024 4:14 PM March 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Chase Young to a one-year deal worth $13 million, according to a report from ESPN.

Young, who played at Ohio State, was the second player taken in the 2020 NFL draft, behind LSU's Joe Burrow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the transaction in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon.

Trending News

Young was drafted by Washington and played last year for the San Francisco 49ers.

In four seasons between Washington (2020-23) and the San Francisco 49ers (2023), Young appeared in 43 regular season games with 32 starts and totaled 100 tackles (67 solo), 16.5 sacks for a loss of 87 yards, 20 stops for loss, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury suffered in 2021, Young played in 16 regular season games with six starts in 2023 for both the Commanders and 49ers after a midseason trade and recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), had a career-best 15 quarterback hurries, tied his career-high with 7.5 takedowns and added two passes defensed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days