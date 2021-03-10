79°
Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have cut wide receiver Emanuel Sanders as the team continues to make big roster moves to maneuver under the NFL's salary cap.
Sanders played just one season with the Saints but was one the team's most productive members of the offense, with 61 catches and averaging 11.9 yards per reception.
Releasing Sanders was just one of the moves by the Saints edging them closer to the new, lower 2021 salary cap.
More restructuring to create salary cap space:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021
— #Saints S Malcolm Jenkins: $3.4M of extra room
— #Saints OL Andrus Peat: $6M
— #Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo: $2.408M
— #Steelers FB Derek Watt: $880K
