Saints release full 2021 schedule, includes 5 primetime games
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have officially unveiled the schedule for the 17-game 2021 NFL season.
Check out the full schedule below.
our 2021 schedule! ??#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/5NVsINKxoM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2021
