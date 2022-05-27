72°
Saints OTA brings the first look of Tyrann Mathieu in the black and gold

1 hour 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, May 26 2022 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 10:45 PM May 26, 2022 in News
By: Corey Rholdon

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints were back out in the practice field for their 3rd OTAs of the Dennis Allen era. That means it was the first time the media got to see former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu in a Saints uniform. 

Watch Sports2's Michael Cauble's report on the Badger. 

