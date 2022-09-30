Saints' Michael Thomas out, Jameis Winston unlikely to play against Vikings in London

NEW ORLEANS - With Jameis Winston suffering from a back injury, backup QB Andy Dalton is expected get his first start as a Saint against the Minnesota Vikings in London this week.

Head Coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday that not only is Winston unlikely to play, but star WR Michael Thomas will miss the game. Dalton, former starting QB for the Cincinnati Bengals, was signed by the Saints this past offseason after a one-year stint with the Chicago Bears, which was marred by a knee injury.

"With whatever happens, I know I'll be ready when my number is called."



The Saints will take on the Vikings in London, with the game broadcasting stateside at 8:30 a.m. CT.