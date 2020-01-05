66°
Saints honor Carley McCord in game against Vikings
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints pay their respects for Carley McCord by having a moment of silence for her before their kickoff against the Vikings.
The Saints reserved a seat in the press box for Carley McCord. On the reserved seat the team laid a beautiful bouquet of flowers in memory of the late sports reporter.
This ones for you Carley ?????? @CarleyMcCord pic.twitter.com/bFR0VgPN4c— Tyler M (@ItsTylerBreaux) January 5, 2020