Saints honor Carley McCord in game against Vikings

4 hours 31 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, January 05 2020 Jan 5, 2020 January 05, 2020 12:25 PM January 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Twitter Photo: ItsTylerBreaux

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints pay their respects for Carley McCord by having a moment of silence for her before their kickoff against the Vikings.

The Saints reserved a seat in the press box for Carley McCord. On the reserved seat the team laid a beautiful bouquet of flowers in memory of the late sports reporter.

