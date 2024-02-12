61°
Saints hire new offensive coordinator in 49ers' Klint Kubiak
The Saints and 49ers have reached a deal for the 49ers' passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be hired on as the Saints' new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport said Kubiak was the Saints' top target all along and that he was highly coveted by other teams.
The #Saints and #49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have reached a deal for Kubiak to be their new offensive coordinator, source says. The top target all along, Kubiak’s hire gives coach Dennis Allen a rising play-caller who was coveted by several other teams.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2024
