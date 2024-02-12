61°
Saints hire new offensive coordinator in 49ers' Klint Kubiak

1 hour 50 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 February 12, 2024 11:11 AM February 12, 2024 in News
Source: Ian Rapoport
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via the San Francisco 49ers

The Saints and 49ers have reached a deal for the 49ers' passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be hired on as the Saints' new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. 

Rapoport said Kubiak was the Saints' top target all along and that he was highly coveted by other teams. 

