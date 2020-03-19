79°
Saints head coach Sean Payton staying positive despite coronavirus diagnosis

Thursday, March 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

NEW ORLEANS- Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints head coach, tests positive for coronavirus.

Payton came forward with his diagnosis to encourage others to "heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly," ESPN reported on social media Thursday.

Coach Payton posted to his Twitter Thursday afternoon after word got out, saying, "Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home."

Payton attached a selfie to the tweet, smiling with his dog at home in quarantine. 

He told ESPN that he did not feel well on Sunday, took the test on Monday, and received the results Thursday afternoon.

Payton is the first person in NFL circles that has come forward about testing positive for COVID-19.

