Saints fall to 49ers 26-21 in week two

NEW ORLEANS - The San Francisco 49ers lead the New Orleans Saints, 26-21, in the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFL week two matchup at the Superdome.

San Francisco scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:25 left in the first quarter thanks to a Luke Farrell 11-yard touchdown reception. Eddy Pineiro's extra point was no good.

Pineiro extended the 49er's lead to 9-0 with a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Late in the second quarter, the New Orleans offense finally got on the board. Spencer Rattler found Juwan Johnson for a beautiful 18-yard touchdown. Rattler finished the first half 9-of-15 for 104 yards and the touchdown.

The Saints defense couldn't capitalize on the momentum, as 49ers quarterback Mac Jones orchestrated a perfect two-minute drill and found Christian McCaffery for a seven-yard touchdown to give San Francisco a 16-7 lead at the half.

Mac Jones, who is starting at quarterback in place of the injured Brock Purdy for the 49ers, was 15-of-23 for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

At the start of the third quarter, Chris Rumpf forced a Mac Jones fumble, which Demario Davis recovered to give the Saints the ball in San Francisco territory. The New Orleans offense capitalized, driving right down the field, and finding the endzone on a Spencer Rattler three-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed to make it a 16-14 game.

The 49ers would answer with a field goal to make it a 19-14 game with a 46-yard Pineiro field goal.

When it looked like the Saints offense was rolling, a fumble changed the complexion of the game.

Down 19-14 late in the third quarter, New Orleans was in San Francisco territory and driving, but an Alvin Kamara fumble gave the ball back to the 49ers. Mac Jones and the San Francisco offense would make the Saints pay, scoring a touchdown on a seven-play, 68-yard drive capped off with a 42-yard touchdown to Jauan Jennings to take a 26-14 lead.

The Saints responded on the ensuing drive when Spencer Rattler connected with Devaughn Vele for a three-yard touchdown.

Still down 26-21, the Saints would get the ball back with less than three minutes left in the game. However, on 4th & 2, Rattler was sacked and fumbled the ball to lose their final possession.