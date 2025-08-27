89°
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints claimed former LSU and Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer off waivers on Wednesday.
Palmer was one of two waiver claims awarded to the Saints on Wednesday.
Palmer, who played his high school football at Kentwood High School, was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. In Trey's two NFL seasons with the Bucs, he had 49 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns.
After playing at LSU from 2019-2021, Palmer finished his college career at Nebraska. With the Cornhuskers, Palmer had his most productive collegiate season, catching 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.
