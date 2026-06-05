Portal season: LSU baseball makes first add of offseason

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has his first catch of the offseason. Former Gonzaga pitcher Landon Hood signed with LSU.

Primarily used as a bullpen arm, Hood helps fill a need for arms on a pitching staff that finished 15th in the SEC in ERA with a 5.72. The LSU bullpen has already lost two names to the portal in Mavrick Rizy and Jaden Noot.

As a freshman, Hood had a 2.48 ERA and was also named the WCC Freshman of the Year. Hood is the first add for an LSU program that has seen six players depart for the transfer portal so far.