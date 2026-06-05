$$$ Best Bets: NBA & Stanley Cup Finals in full swing!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday



NBA Finals:

Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -6.5

Knicks @ Spurs: o214.5 Total Points



College Baseball:

USC @ UNC: UNC ML

Arkansas Little Rock @ Troy: Arkansas Little Rock +1.5

Ole Miss @ Auburn: Auburn ML



WNBA:

Sun @ Sky: Sun +6.5

Mercury @ Fire: Fire -2.5

Wings @ Sparks: Sparks +1.5

MLB:

Giants @ Cubs: Cubs ML

White Sox @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Orioles @ Blue Jays: u8.5 Total Runs

Pirates @ Braves: Braves ML

Athletics @ Astros: u9.5 Total Runs

Brewers @ Rockies: Brewers ML









Saturday







College Baseball:

TBD



MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD



Stanley Cup Finals:

TBD







Sunday







College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD