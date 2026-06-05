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$$$ Best Bets: NBA & Stanley Cup Finals in full swing!

2 hours 35 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 12:03 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Finals:
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -6.5
Knicks @ Spurs: o214.5 Total Points

College Baseball:
USC @ UNC: UNC ML
Arkansas Little Rock @ Troy: Arkansas Little Rock +1.5
Ole Miss @ Auburn: Auburn ML

WNBA:
Sun @ Sky: Sun +6.5
Mercury @ Fire: Fire -2.5
Wings @ Sparks: Sparks +1.5

MLB:
Giants @ Cubs: Cubs ML
White Sox @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Orioles @ Blue Jays: u8.5 Total Runs
Pirates @ Braves: Braves ML
Athletics @ Astros: u9.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Rockies: Brewers ML




Saturday

Trending News



College Baseball:
TBD


MLB:
TBD


WNBA:
TBD


Stanley Cup Finals:
TBD



Sunday



College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

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