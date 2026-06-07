74-year-old woman killed in Sunday morning fire in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is currently investigating an early Sunday morning residential fire in Denham Springs that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5.

The fire occurred on Conrad Avenue off Acadiana Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when neighbors said they noticed a small fire in the garage of an elderly couple.

Fire officials said that the woman died as a result of the fire, leading to an investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the City of Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5.