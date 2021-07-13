Saints announce 2021 training camp dates

NEW ORLEANS- With the first preseason game 32 days away, the New Orleans Saints announced their Training Camp Schedule on Tuesday.

Seven of the practices will be open to the public for the first time since 2019. The first public viewing of practice will be Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.



Tickets are free, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve their tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Saints season ticket holders will have first access to reserving tickets on Wednesday July 21.

"We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021," said Owner Gayle Benson. "Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up close view of the how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible."