Saints and Pelicans launch new daily content series for fans stuck at home

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are gearing up to launch a new content series called #HomeTeamTV to interact with fans stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series will run five days a week. Each day will feature content with a different theme starting with Mental Health Mondays, followed by Turnt Up Tuesdays, WildCard Wednesdays, Take Out Thursdays, and lastly Fitness Fridays.

The organization says the goal is for fans to be entertained and informed as well as giving them practical ideas for making the most of staying at home.