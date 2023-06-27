96°
Ryan Seacrest set to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel' host
LOS ANGELES - Ryan Seacrest is set for a spin as host of America's favorite game show.
The media personality who has served in a similar capacity on "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has been tapped to succeed Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak, who announced recently that he will retire following the upcoming broadcast season.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Seacrest said he is "truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps" of a legend.
"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."
Sajak has been a part of the program since the early 1980s. His retirement will come at the conclusion of the 41st overall season of the game show.
