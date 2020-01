Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Photo: Rounder Records

SANTA MONICA - Neil Peart, the drummer for legendary rock band Rush, has died.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, citing the musician's publicist, reported Friday that Peart had passed away. He was 67 years old.

Peart also served as a lyricist for the band.

Rush played its last tour in 2015, with Peart revealing the following year that he had fought intense physical pain during that final run.