Rural, deadly shooting under investigation

AMITE - A person died in a shooting on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish Tuesday evening.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 5:20. The victim who was killed was not identified.

Deputies said there was no information about a motive or suspect.

Horseshoe Road is off Hwy. 16 between Montpelier and the western side of Amite on the other side of the parish line in St. Helena Parish.