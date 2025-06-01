Ruptured oil line sets excavator ablaze in Central

CENTRAL - Firefighters say protective gear saved one of their crew members from serious injuries after a piece of construction equipment caught fire at a job site Wednesday morning.

According to the Central Fire Department, crews responded to the 13500 block of Joor Road after receiving reports of an excavator on fire around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it dealt significant damage to the machinery.

Crews attributed the fire to a rupture in the hydraulic oil line.

The fire department says one of its own escaped serious injury thanks to protective gear, which shielded him after the hot oil covered his body.

No major injuries were reported.