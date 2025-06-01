65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ruptured oil line sets excavator ablaze in Central

7 years 6 months 1 day ago Wednesday, November 29 2017 Nov 29, 2017 November 29, 2017 4:36 PM November 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CENTRAL - Firefighters say protective gear saved one of their crew members from serious injuries after a piece of construction equipment caught fire at a job site Wednesday morning. 

According to the Central Fire Department, crews responded to the 13500 block of Joor Road after receiving reports of an excavator on fire around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it dealt significant damage to the machinery.

Crews attributed the fire to a rupture in the hydraulic oil line.

The fire department says one of its own escaped serious injury thanks to protective gear, which shielded him after the hot oil covered his body.

No major injuries were reported.

