Run of spring warmth to continue

With a high temperature of 86 degrees, a new record was set at Metro Airport on Wednesday. There, readings go back to 1930. For the date, area wide records dating back to 1892 were as high as 90 degrees. One or two locations could clip 90 degrees as more record high temperatures are slated to fall at Metro Airport. The next front will restore rain chances late Saturday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect a continuation of mostly sunny skies and well above average warmth. High temperatures will again run up on Thursday afternoon. The forecast of 88 degrees would break the previous record at Metro Airport of 86 degrees set in 2011. Thursday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Friday will soar back into the upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. The arrival of the next cold front has slowed and therefore Saturday should be another warm one. Highs will reach the upper 80s before a weak front chugs into the region late. This system could create a few showers or thunderstorms but severe weather is not expected. Sunday will be a bit cooler and drier. An upper level disturbance will create some showers in the region early next week and knock thermometers closer to average.

THE EXPLANATION:

A ridge of high pressure will establish over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday through Friday. Subsidence warming will lead to well above average early spring temperatures with highs maxing out around 90 degrees. Thanks to the lower dew points, lows will likely make it back into the mid to upper 60s. Another trough approaching from the west will tamp down the ridge as we head into the weekend. Slowly but surely, a front is expected to chug through with some showers and gradually cooling temperatures through the second half of the weekend. By Tuesday, a sharper upper level trough of low pressure will move across the Mid-South and create a pocket of rain. This will temporarily displace more of the warm air and allow near normal temperatures for a day or two during the middle of next week.

--Josh

