Rum House permanently closing Baton Rouge location amid 'devastating' impact from virus

BATON ROUGE - The Rum House will not reopen its doors in Baton Rouge after taking a massive hit to its business during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would not reopen in any capacity when the stay-at-home order lifts this weekend. The post suggests the business could not sustain itself after feeling the effects on the pandemic for more than a month.

"It is with deep sadness we announce The Rum House of Baton Rouge will not be able to re-open it’s doors. Like most small businesses and many in the restaurant industry, the impact of COVID 19 Pandemic has been devastating. We are incredibly grateful to our Baton Rouge staff for their service and thankful to all our customers for their patronage over the last 6 years. We have greatly enjoyed and will sincerely miss being part of the Baton Rouge community. May we all find the strength and resolve needed to make it through these challenging times. Stay safe Baton Rouge."

Many restaurants were able to stay open during the stay-at-home order but have limited offerings to take-out orders since late-March. Businesses will be able to reopen indoor seating, albeit in a limit capacity, starting this weekend.