Roy Horn of 'Siegfried & Roy' passes from COVID-19 complications

Image by ABC News

LAS VEGAS- Roy Horn of the famous Siegfried & Roy magic and entertainment act in Las Vegas died Friday of coronavirus-related complications.

The other half of the dynamic duo, Siegfried, said, "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Horn tested positive for the potentially-deadly virus last week, dying at 75-years-old.

Siegfried says Horn was a fighter his whole life, even in his final moments.

"I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life," Siegfried said.

The duo was a staple in Sin City for over a decade. They were known for their daring performances with tigers and big cats.

Horn was paralyzed after a white tiger attack that occurred in the middle of a live performance at the Mirage in Las Vegas, however, the pair say the tiger was only trying to save his life.

The incident ended the famous 'Seigfried and Roy' act.

Horn's publicist initially reported that he was responding well to the treatment and sent warm wishes to others who went through a similar experience with COVID.