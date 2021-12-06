Rowdy party-goers attempt to cross construction site of new bridge in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Videos of Tigerland party-goers involved in reckless behavior went viral on social media over the weekend.

"I know two people went to the hospital Friday night," Marc Fraioli, who owns Fred's Bar & Grill, said. "What we thought would happen did happen."

Videos show folks jumping into the deep drainage canal at the construction site, where a new bridge is being built. Traffic is blocked off at Nicholson Drive, going to the road that leads into Tigerland.

The bar owners want to build a temporary pedestrian bridge, but East Baton Rouge officials say the bridge would be on railroad property, and it's unlikely they would get approval before the new bridge is finished.



"It would benefit us to have a pedestrian bridge, and it would make it safer," Fraioli said.

The business owners also would like more police officers in the area on weekends.

City-parish officials released a statement in part saying, "City-parish is considering options, but must also be prudent on behalf of our taxpayers."

"Everybody agrees it's dangerous, so why put people in peril? Let's just get this done," Fraioli said.

The city agreed to wait until after football season to start construction, but the bridge was more than 50-years old and needed to be replaced for safety reasons.

The construction is expected to be completed in the summer of next year.