Rouses to reopen in Denham Springs following flood

Image via: Business Report

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Rouses Market in Denham Springs will officially open for the first time following the August flood on Wednesday.

All of the tenants in the Juban Crossing Development, where Rouses is located, were affected. The store took on four feet of flood water that ruined the store and forced the evacuation of Rouses team members.

"There was never a question of whether or not we would rebuild. We started work as soon as the floodwaters receded," Donny Rouse, CEO of his family's company, said.

The renovated store is almost identical to the original layout of the store.

"We'd only been open a year and a half so that store was practically brand new," Rouse said. "But we took this opportunity to make a few upgrades to make the shopping experience even better," he said.

Rouse said that the company donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Second Harvest of Acadiana, raising more than $200,000 for families in need. The company will also donate a truckload of Hormel Cure 81 Hams to the food bank and the 1,400 hams will be distributed to local food pantries in and near Denham Springs.

"We've donated over two million dollars in food and cash to area food banks," said Rouse. "My family considers feeding our community job one," Rouse said.

The store will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m.