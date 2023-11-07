Roseland man arrested, accused of killing wife Tuesday morning

ROSELAND - Deputies believe a mother of six was gunned down early Tuesday morning by her husband, who was previously ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Johnny Robinson shot and killed 31-year-old Brittney London around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

London was found by deputies unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Deputies said London, who was a mother to six children, had a protective order against Robinson.

Robinson was arrested for second-degree murder and violation of a protective order.