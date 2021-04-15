Roofers slammed with business after hail storms damage property in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents are still assessing damage from back to back hail storms in the Prairieville area.

"That is the worst hail storm I have ever experienced," Rev. Anthony Bridges said, who lives in the Crestview area.

"I heard all that banging on the window. I never heard that before," Rev. Bridge added.

The two days of hail caused damage to Bridges' car. Now he's concerned about the house.

"I started worrying about my roof being damaged. I just put a new roof up, then my car windows are broken," Rev. Bridges said.

A roofing company answered calls several about damage in Bridges' neighborhood.

"The last two days it's been pretty busy," Kase Dupont with SOCO Roofing said.

DuPont says most of his calls were coming from the Prairieville area.

"The area we're in right now is a one (hail) inch impact zone, which is pretty significant as far as damage that will be caused to a roof," Dupont said.

Dupont says his workers won't be able to start repair jobs until next week, because they are still answering calls and inspecting hail damaged property.