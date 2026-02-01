31°
Roof repair program benefits Ascension hurricane victims

1 decade 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 15 2015 Sep 15, 2015 September 15, 2015 5:59 PM September 15, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Natalia Verdina

ASCENSION PARISH - A new federally-funded program will provide money to households with roof damages caused by Hurricanes Gustav and Isaac.

The $200,000 in federal funds are currently in the hands of the Ascension Parish government. During the next few months they will determine which homes deserve a portion of it.

Those interested have until Oct. 1 to submit their applications. The applications can be found at any public library or town hall.

Low income households, the elderly, and disabled citizens will be at the top of the list, according to Ascension Grant Coordinator Martha Collins.

Those who received money from FEMA or an insurance company will likely be turned down.

 

 

