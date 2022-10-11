Latest Weather Blog
Roman Banks appointed as SUS Director of Athletics
LORANGER – Roman Banks is the new director of athletics for the Southern University System, the university announced Friday.
The SUS Board approved the appointment Friday, removing the interim title from Banks’ position that he has held for 18 months. Banks also serves as the head coach for the Southern University men’s basketball team.
“I was pleased to recommend Mr. Roman Banks to assume the role of athletic director for Southern University on a full-time, permanent basis,” Dr. Ray L. Belton, Southern University System President, said. “Having served in a dual role as interim athletic director and head men’s basketball coach during a particularly challenging period, Coach Banks provided solid leadership and gained the respect and support of his colleagues, student-athletes, alumni, and stakeholders.”
Belton added that Bank’s appointment will ensure a seamless transition and will continue moving the department in a positive direction.
The SUS Board also appointed associated head coach Morris Scott to interim head basketball coach. Both positions start on April 1.
