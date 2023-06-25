Rodents taking over neighborhood near Shenandoah

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood off Shenandoah says it's having issues with rodents. Rats are running through backyards and multiplying inside houses. They're small and pesky, and they're infiltrating the neighborhood.

"It's been an ongoing problem," resident Forest Pitre told 2 On Your Side. "Biggest one I've caught was about eight inches."

Rats of all sizes are finding their way into Pitre's backyard. And he's not the only one.

"I'm scared of them, terrified of them," another resident, Regina Ricard said. Ricard says the rats are getting into her house, finding ways through little holes. "They jumped on top of the roof."

The rodents run through her backyard, climb trees, and some are even setting up shop in her attic.



"I can't sleep at night, they keep me up, it's like they're having a party up there," Ricard said.

We're not talking about one or two rats, either. In one morning, Ricard says her traps caught almost three dozen.



"Thirty-one and counting," she said. "We watched them jump from over next door."

Residents believe the rats are coming from businesses behind their homes.

"The garbage stays back there, it's just unsanitary," Pitre added.

Sick from the problem, Richard called 2 On Your Side. A report was filed with the Department of Health.

While measures have already been taken, Ricard hopes the problem stops for good.

"I looked into adopting a cat, so I'm going to get me a cat," she said.

The Department of Health says it inspected the area Friday and did not find any sign of a rodent infestation. Homeowners with rodent problems can call the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control at (225) 356-3297.