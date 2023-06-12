Robbers lured delivery driver to abandoned apartment, stole pizzas at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - A trio of robbers reportedly used an empty apartment to ambush a pizza delivery driver, only for police to find two of the suspects staying in a neighboring unit weeks later.

Baton Rouge police were first notified of the crime on May 24, after a worker at the Papa John's on Lee Drive reported she was held at gunpoint while making a delivery at the Retreat apartment complex on Brightside Drive.

Moments after knocking on the door at the delivery address, the worker said two masked men emerged and pointed guns at her, demanding cash. Once they learned she had no money, the men took the food — valued at around $153 — and went back inside as the victim ran away.

Police later went to check the apartment and discovered it was "abandoned and unoccupied," according to arrest documents. At that point, investigators looked into the phone number used to place the order and linked it to 20-year-old Serafia Decardona, a California native who was living inside another apartment in that same building.

On June 8, police executed a search warrant at Decardona's apartment, locating her and 20-year-old Thaddeus Taylor inside. There officers found a pizza box with a label matching the address of the empty apartment, as well as the phone number used for the order, tucked under a bed in the back room. They also found a .45 caliber handgun inside the box.

Decardona admitted to placing the delivery order, helping Taylor and another unidentified man rob the driver. They also admitted to taking the pizzas back to Decardona's apartment after the robbery.

Both Decardona and Taylor were booked on armed robbery charges. The third suspect has not been identified as of Monday.