Rinse & repeat forecast continues

Today and Tonight: The summertime pattern continues today. Scattered rain and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will be less than an inch for most, but locally higher amounts will be possible in isolated spots. Highs will be in the low 90s, outside of any showers. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: A typical rhythm of afternoon showers and storms will continue into Saturday. On Sunday, an area of tropical moisture will move across the region, bringing an elevated chance for showers & storms. A wash out is not expected at this time, but rain coverage will be higher than the usual 30-40% we see on an average summer day. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely over the next five days.



The Tropics





Out in the tropics.. a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a low chance of tropical formation. Right now, environmental conditions are not optimal for rapid development, but some slow organization is possible over the next few days.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





