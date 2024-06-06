91°
Reward increased for information on escaped inmate from Tangipahoa Parish Jail
AMITE - In an effort to catch the last of four escaped inmates, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office announced an increased reward for any information leading to the capture of a man who escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, of Amite, is the last of four inmates that escaped from the parish jail May 27. Police captured 19-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond, 19-year-old Avery Guidry of Natalbany, and 21-year-old Travon Johnson of Natalbany.
The four broke through a corroded piece of fence and crawled under an eight-inch gap in the wall before scaling the razer-wire fences, according to officials.
Anyone with information on Cyprian's whereabouts should contact the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2037.
