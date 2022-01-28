Retired judges fill in 19th JDC vacancy left by the late Judge Dassau

BATON ROUGE - Two retired judges have been appointed to temporarily fill the vacant position in the 19th Judicial District Court after Judge Christopher Daussau passed away suddenly at the beginning of January.

According to statements released by the Louisiana Supreme Court, Judge Louis R. Daniel will fill the position starting Jan. 28 until Feb. 28 and from March 8 until April 30. Judge Raymond C. Bigelow will serve from March 1-7 and May 1 until Dec. 23.

The former judge, Christopher Dassau, was found dead at his home on Sunday, Jan. 16 after a family member called police for a welfare check when they hadn't heard from him in a while. The cause of his death has still not been reported since the autopsy report came back inconclusive.