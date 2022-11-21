Retired BRPD officer and DOTD worker honored with memorial at diner he used to frequent

BATON ROUGE - A DOTD MAP truck driver who was murdered on Sunday is being honored by staff at a diner he was a regular at.

On Monday morning, the staff at Cash's Diner set items such as a green reflective vest and a traffic cone on Guillory's favorite table. Messages were written on the traffic cone by visitors and staff at the restaurant.

“I actually waited on him Thursday, last week and that’s whenever we established I had a flat tire and that I’d better get it taken care of or I’d have to meet him on the side of the road," said Bree, a waitress at Cash's.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Lt. Ken Albarez was also a friend of Guillory's. The two would frequently respond to the same traffic calls.

“On Friday, before the tragic events of yesterday, Darryl had pulled up on a vehicle that had stalled out in the middle of the travel lane and they requested someone, a deputy, to come out there and assist those guys. I just happened to be the one that responded," Albarez said.

Guillory dedicated his life to helping others and spent more than 30 years in law enforcement. Before becoming a MAP truck driver, he was a BRPD officer and worked for the Brusly Police Department.

“I promise you, when he pulled up on that white car yesterday, he had nothing on his mind other than, ‘Hey let me see what I can help this guy with,’ fix a tire, get his car going, then this happens," Albarez said. “Darryl was a great guy, a great person, just a great human being. And, he’s going to be missed.”