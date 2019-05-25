Restaurants plan to donate to families of slain officers, first responders

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge community along with area restaurants have been finding ways to give back to the families of the slain officers involved in Sunday's shooting on Airline Highway.



Thousands of dollars have already been collected to help, and more restaurants are contributing to the effort.



On Monday, July 25, restaurants plan to donate 25 percent of their sales to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation's Fund for police and first responders.



The money will provide relief to the officers who were wounded and to the families of the fallen officers, Deputy Brad Garafola, Officer Montrell Jackson and Officer Matthew Gerald.



Mestizo Restaurant owner Jim Urdiales spear-headed the idea of #25onthe25th.



"I just felt like this is a good way to heal people in general. People eat - you know I always think about my dad whenever someone's ill or down we cook food and bring it to their house and as restauranteurs, well, we do that every day," Urdiales said.



A number of restaurants are participating, including Capital City Grill.



"They sacrificed their lives -- their family sacrificed their lives, they gave up a lot so that they can protect and serve all of us here and we just want to show that we are one, we are a family," Y'zell Williamson, chef at Capital City Grill, said.



Williamson said that many officers dine in at restaurants downtown and around the city.



BPRD Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald frequently ate breakfast at Another Broken Egg restaurant and were even there Sunday morning with other officers before the shooting took place. That is one of the reasons why both Another Broken Egg restaurants in Baton Rouge plan to participate, donating 100 percent of sales Monday to help the families.

Table Kitchen and Bar at 4205 Perkins Road is holding a barbeque with pick-up plates available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. All proceeds will go into a fund to aid area first responders and is administered by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

Established in 1988, the East Baton Rouge First Responders Fund raises money for law enforcement officers and first responders who may be injured or killed in the line of duty and for their families.

The Fund is designed to help survivors who will require much time and assistance to recover from their wounds and the families of those who have fallen in the line of duty. Funds raised are used to cover unexpected expenses, such as health care, therapy, lost wages, and to pay for funeral expenses.

The Fund assists officers and their families who need help now, and also in the future.

Overseen by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr., Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith and Louisiana State Police Major Mike Noel, the Fund has nearly a three-decade history of helping first responders who protect our communities.

Tsunami at 100 Lafayette Street will participate on Tuesday, July 26th since it is not opened on Mondays.

This is the full list of participating restaurants:

Hueys

Draft House

Brickyard South

Hooters

Tsunami

Walk-Ons

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

City Pork Kitchen & Pie

Geisha

Rock N Sake

Duvic's

Stroubes

TJ ribs

Tio Javis

Jubans

Mestizos

French Quarter Daiquiris

Does Eat Place

Santa Fe

Spankys

Slinkys

Capitol City Grill

Hook'd Up

Twin Peaks

Another Broken Egg

Pluckers

Fred's

Uncle Earls

Red White & Que

Hotel Indigo

Brewbachers

A Jambalaya Benefit has been planned for Deputy Nick Tullier, one of the officers involved in Sunday's shooting on Airline Highway.

Tullier remains in critical condition in the hospital after sustianing gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The benefit will be held on Monday, July 25th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Rentals at 8700 South Choctaw. A plate of Jambalaya with salad, a roll and drink can be purchased for $7. A $10 raffle will also be held.