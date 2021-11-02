Restaurant to offer $100 margarita for Cinco de Mayo

BATON ROUGE- A chain restaurant is offering a special $100 margarita for Cinco de Mayo.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is partnering with Tequila Herradura to create the $100 Prime Margarita. The drink will be offered from May 4-6.

The drink is handcrafted with ultimate premium liquors, including Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire, according to a release. It will be served in Baccarat's uniquely designed Diamant Highball. Guests can take home the glass in Baccarat's iconic red box.

The drink will be offered at the Baton Rouge location.