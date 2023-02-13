68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Restaurant in Perkins overpass district won't renew its lease; cites parking, Interstate widening concerns

1 hour 25 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 13 2023 Feb 13, 2023 February 13, 2023 11:28 AM February 13, 2023 in News
Source: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report

BATON ROUGE - Kalurah Street Grill, a restaurant and wine bar in the Perkins Road overpass district, won't be renewing its lease after six years in the capital city, the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report said

Brad Watts, the executive chef at the restaurant, cited issues with parking in the overpass district as well as uncertainty surrounding the impact of the upcoming I-10 widening project. 

“There is uncertainty as it relates to that part of Perkins Road,” says Watts in a text message to the business report. “Therefore a long-term lease—for five years—wasn’t an option for me or the business.”

The restaurant closes on Feb. 19. Watts said he will focus on his other two downtown businesses: Cecelia Creole Bistro and the River Room.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days