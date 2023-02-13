68°
Restaurant in Perkins overpass district won't renew its lease; cites parking, Interstate widening concerns
BATON ROUGE - Kalurah Street Grill, a restaurant and wine bar in the Perkins Road overpass district, won't be renewing its lease after six years in the capital city, the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report said.
Brad Watts, the executive chef at the restaurant, cited issues with parking in the overpass district as well as uncertainty surrounding the impact of the upcoming I-10 widening project.
“There is uncertainty as it relates to that part of Perkins Road,” says Watts in a text message to the business report. “Therefore a long-term lease—for five years—wasn’t an option for me or the business.”
The restaurant closes on Feb. 19. Watts said he will focus on his other two downtown businesses: Cecelia Creole Bistro and the River Room.
