'Rest easy brother;' End of Watch ceremony held for Iberville deputy
IBERVILLE PARISH - Monday night, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office celebrated the life of William "Billy" Pourciau with an End of Watch call.
Pourciau died July 15. He was a law enforcement veteran of 28 years, and had been with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2004.
A memorial was held for him Monday evening at the rotunda of the courthouse in Iberville Parish.
"His spirit will never be forgotten, and we know he will continue to have our back in death as he did in life," the sheriff's office said. "Rest easy brother."
